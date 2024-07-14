The fabulous Fall Girls, which proved a Sunderland success story in 1982

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A summer fair attraction with a difference was pulling in audiences in Sunderland 42 years ago.

The Fall Girls were a big hit on Wearside, but you probably had to look upwards to see them in 1982.

At the time, they were the only women’s parachute team and were booked solid that summer for shows and fetes across the North East.

Years of experience between them

A Sunderland Echo report on the Fall Girls who were a success at shows and fetes in 1982. | se

The line-up consisted of Pat Rice, Marian Blenkiron, Maureen Toward and Allison Busfield.

Allison and Maureen had been jumping for five years and Pat was a relative veteran with seven years experience by then.

But Marian was the newest to the scene with two years of parachuting behind her.

In demand in the 1980s

All four were based at Sunderland Flying Club and an Echo article at the time said: “There is no shortage of volunteers to pilot them for their practices and displays.”

But the fab four were not the first display team to be based in Sunderland.

In 1970, the Blue Stars free fall team hit the headlines when they went "first footing" into the New Year, minutes after they took off in 1969.

The Blue Peter presenter who joined in

Parachuting into a new year in Sunderland in January 1970. | se

They jumped from 2,500 feet and floated to earth to land into 1970.

Pictured left to right were Les Richardson, chairman of Sunderland Flying Club and his wife, Gladys, pouring champagne for, Colin Holt, "Aussie" Power, and Steve Silander.

Jumping from 5,000 ft

But it was the Fall Girls who were the headline attraction in the 1980s.

They jumped from a Cessna 207 and did it from 5,000ft. They had a routine which included linking up in formation in the air, and a canopy stack where they would be one above the other.

Maureen said in 1982: “For a long time, they have wanted a girls team at Sunderland Airport but there have not been enough experienced girls and it is only now that there are four of us of the same standard.”

The Sunderland Parachute Centre opened in 1969, as shown in this Echo photo.

The opening of Sunderland Parachute Centre in 1969. | se

One hundred people from all over the country jumped on the first day, including Blue Peter presenter John Noakes.

Tell us about your memories of the Parachute Centre by emailing [email protected]