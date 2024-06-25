Remembering the last shift at Boldon Colliery in June 1982
Another nail in the coffin of the Durham coalfield was reached 42 years ago.
Sixteen workers entered the cage at Boldon pit in June 1982. It was the last time they would do it.
It brought an end to 120 years of mineworking at the colliery.
At its height in the late 1890s, 1,600 men and boys worked there.
These Echo archive photos show workers donning the steel hats for the final time.
Have a look and then get in touch if you worked there. What was your job and who were your colleagues that you remember fondly?
