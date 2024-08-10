The 1980s Sunderland shop closure which ended 230 years of history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A link with the 18th century disappeared 40 years ago when one of Sunderland’s oldest shops prepared to close.

The Surplus Supply Stores in High Street West was founded by the late Arthur Allsopp in 1942.

But the building which housed it was far older - dating back to 1750, according to deeds held by his son, Mr John Allsopp, who was the proprietor in 1984.

Formerly a manor house

He took over in 1972 and was preparing to close the business down following a compulsory purchase order.

Shop assistant Edith Dag outside the shop in High Street West, with the deeds to the historic building. | se

The council planned to demolish the terrace, one of the oldest bits of Sunderland, and replace it with a car park, he said at the time.

“This building apparently used to be the Manor House for Bishopwearmouth Church. The alleyway at the side led to stables.

Surplus Supply Stores pictured shortly before its planned closure in 1984. | se

Another Echo archive view of High Street West in Sunderland. | se

Stone beds for the servants

“I believe we still have upstairs one of the original stone beds which servants used in those days.

“It’s a shame. It is a bit of old Sunderland that is going to be demolished.”

Tell us if you remember the shop. Email [email protected]