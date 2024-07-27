Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a shopping icon in Sunderland but Blacketts was consigned to history 52 years ago.

On July 29, 1972, the department store closed for good and 150 people lost their jobs.

A store which had a fantastic music section was gone - and so was its illustrious history which stretched from the boss to the workers on the shop floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of fantastic workers

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More When Glen Miller and David Cassidy worked in a Sunderland store

William Blackett started the story in 1826 when he set up a linen shop in High Street West.

He was so keen on running it himself, he used to travel from his home in a dog cart and drove the pony himself.

A boarded-up Blacketts. Did you love to shop there in its heyday?

But as time passed, he moved in above the shop and had his family of two sons and four daughters while he was living there.

An Echo story in the 1990s described it as "the store which brought life into the heart of Sunderland’s shopping area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Times were good and the store expanded

The company expanded between 1860 and 1900. That included taking over shops including Walton’s toy premises, Charlton the butcher, Korfitsen’s boot shop, Leadbitter the chemist and Cobb the seed merchant.

Blacketts in its heyday. We hope it brings back great memories for you.

There was more expansion in the 1920s when the firm bought stores on the west side of the building for a furniture department. The lane between the two properties became Blacketts Arcade.

But bleak times followed in the 1940s when Blacketts was bombed during Second World War air raids in 1941 and left badly damaged, as was Binns and the Museum and Winter Gardens.

Bombed on the night-time - open next morning

From the directors to the store staff - they all worked together and hand-in-hand to clear the debris. Thanks to their joint efforts, the store was able to open as normal at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Street West store announced its closure in 1972. | se

Sadly, the store was hit once more in another bombing raid in 1942. Every window was shattered, displays were damaged and so were the shop fittings.

Once again, the store soon re-opened.

By the 1950s, there were more than 500 people on the books at a time when Blacketts was celebrating its 125th anniversary.

A decade later, it had a haven for music lovers on the second floor. You could buy the latest records after listening to them in one of the music cubicles. Top ten singles retailed for just 6/8d.

The end loomed in the 1970s

But the times were a changing and so were people’s shopping habits. They had lots more choice and in Sunderland alone, there were lots of other department stores to choose from such as Joplings, Binns and Liverpool House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Binnswas a household name that actually started life in Sunderland, at the original store in High Street West. It's seen here in 1962.

In 1963, there were four Blacketts stores and they were taken over by the Hide group.

And by the time the end came in 1972, 150 people were out of work.

The store was demolished six years later and there were plans for a new building on the site, but this one would house three stores.

The demolition of Blacketts in Sunderland in June 1978. British Home Stores can be seen in the background. | se

The days of Blacketts were at an end though - although the staff loved the place so much that dozens turned up for a reunion in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when the Sunderland Echo asked for memories of the store more than two years ago, dozens of you responded once more.