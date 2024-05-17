Dive into this photo-filled look back at Dame Dorothy Street.

We have taken a look back at 60 years of memories from the street. It covers everything from the Olympic torch parade to the flats being built in 1963.

It’s another great retro selection from the Echo archives. Have a look and then tell us which street should be next for the archive treatment.

1 . Down Dame Dorothy Street A gallery showing the changing face of the street from the early 1960s.

2 . Well under way The super structure for the new flats in Dame Dorothy were completed when this photo was taken in 1963. The 14 storeys high complex was the tallest in the town.

3 . Reliving a 1963 scene A landscape view from the flats in a flashback photo from October 1963.