Nine pictures spanning 50 years of Sunderland's Dame Dorothy Street, taken from 1963 to 2012

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th May 2024, 12:19 BST

A street which saw the Olympic torch and an FA Cup homecoming team

Dive into this photo-filled look back at Dame Dorothy Street.

We have taken a look back at 60 years of memories from the street. It covers everything from the Olympic torch parade to the flats being built in 1963.

It’s another great retro selection from the Echo archives. Have a look and then tell us which street should be next for the archive treatment.

A gallery showing the changing face of the street from the early 1960s.

1. Down Dame Dorothy Street

A gallery showing the changing face of the street from the early 1960s.

Photo Sales
The super structure for the new flats in Dame Dorothy were completed when this photo was taken in 1963. The 14 storeys high complex was the tallest in the town.

2. Well under way

The super structure for the new flats in Dame Dorothy were completed when this photo was taken in 1963. The 14 storeys high complex was the tallest in the town.

Photo Sales
A landscape view from the flats in a flashback photo from October 1963.

3. Reliving a 1963 scene

A landscape view from the flats in a flashback photo from October 1963.

Photo Sales
Dame Dorothy Street flats are in the background of this Wearside view from May 1964.

4. A landscape view

Dame Dorothy Street flats are in the background of this Wearside view from May 1964.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFA CupNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.