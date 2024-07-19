An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland in 1974

We took an Echo archive look at the cost of every day life on Wearside in 1974 and it might surprise you.
How much do you think corned beef from Disco, Ladybird skirts from Binns and prams from Woolco cost? What about a family ticket to the pictures.
Or how about a night at an Elizabethan banquet at Lumley Castle with wine and entertainment thrown in.
Here’s the answer. Read on.
1. Testing your purse strings in 1974
An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland just 50 years ago. | se
2. Absolute bargain at Binns
Ladybird skirt and pant sets were 50 pence in the Binns sale. | se
3. Ideal from Woolco
A Mobilette deluxe pram from Woolco - yours for just £16.99. | se
4. Fresh in stock at Jeremy Adam
Jeremy Adam was a boutique for men. It sold corduroy jackets for £6.95 and bomber jackets for £9.95.
It was in Walworth Way. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.