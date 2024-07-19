An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland in 1974

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:02 BST

This is Sunderland 50 years ago - and these are the prices you would pay for food, clothes and nights out.

We took an Echo archive look at the cost of every day life on Wearside in 1974 and it might surprise you.

How much do you think corned beef from Disco, Ladybird skirts from Binns and prams from Woolco cost? What about a family ticket to the pictures.

Or how about a night at an Elizabethan banquet at Lumley Castle with wine and entertainment thrown in.

Here’s the answer. Read on.

An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland just 50 years ago.

1. Testing your purse strings in 1974

An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland just 50 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Ladybird skirt and pant sets were 50 pence in the Binns sale.

2. Absolute bargain at Binns

Ladybird skirt and pant sets were 50 pence in the Binns sale. | se

Photo Sales
A Mobilette deluxe pram from Woolco - yours for just £16.99.

3. Ideal from Woolco

A Mobilette deluxe pram from Woolco - yours for just £16.99. | se

Photo Sales
Jeremy Adam was a boutique for men. It sold corduroy jackets for £6.95 and bomber jackets for £9.95. It was in Walworth Way.

4. Fresh in stock at Jeremy Adam

Jeremy Adam was a boutique for men. It sold corduroy jackets for £6.95 and bomber jackets for £9.95. It was in Walworth Way. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Cost of living
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice