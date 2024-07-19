An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland in 1974

We took an Echo archive look at the cost of every day life on Wearside in 1974 and it might surprise you.

How much do you think corned beef from Disco, Ladybird skirts from Binns and prams from Woolco cost? What about a family ticket to the pictures.

Or how about a night at an Elizabethan banquet at Lumley Castle with wine and entertainment thrown in.

Here’s the answer. Read on.

1 . Testing your purse strings in 1974 An eye-opening look at the cost of living in Sunderland just 50 years ago. | se Photo Sales

2 . Absolute bargain at Binns Ladybird skirt and pant sets were 50 pence in the Binns sale. | se Photo Sales

3 . Ideal from Woolco A Mobilette deluxe pram from Woolco - yours for just £16.99. | se Photo Sales

4 . Fresh in stock at Jeremy Adam Jeremy Adam was a boutique for men. It sold corduroy jackets for £6.95 and bomber jackets for £9.95. It was in Walworth Way. | se Photo Sales