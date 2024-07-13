A throwback to shopping in Sunderland in 1974, when Esquire, Sgt Peppers and Mr Bumble were top of the shops

Top up on your twin sets and check out the cheesecloth shirts - we are going shopping in Sunderland 1974 style.

We’ve got a day of retro retail therapy lined up at Esquire, Sgt Pepper’s, Mr Bumble and The Villages Clothes Shop.

If it’s a pound of mince you’re after, it was just 34 pence at Snowfresh in Nile Street while stewing steak was 38 pence a pound.

See what else you could buy in the town centre 50 years ago by browsing through our Echo archive photos.

Shops you might remember from Sunderland as it looked 50 years ago.

Mince at 34 pence a pound and 36 pence for a pound of steak and kidney. All yours from Snowfresh Foods in Nile Street.

Suits for £15 and trousers for £2 at Sgt Peppers.

Men's Oxford bags for £5.50 and plenty more bargains at Esquire in Blandford Street.

Men's Oxford bags for £5.50 and plenty more bargains at Esquire in Blandford Street.

