We’ve got a day of retro retail therapy lined up at Esquire, Sgt Pepper’s, Mr Bumble and The Villages Clothes Shop.
If it’s a pound of mince you’re after, it was just 34 pence at Snowfresh in Nile Street while stewing steak was 38 pence a pound.
See what else you could buy in the town centre 50 years ago by browsing through our Echo archive photos.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.