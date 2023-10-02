Nine pictures from Nile Street over the years, the Sunderland road which became a creative hub
The street which put balloons, Lego and street art in the spotlight
Let's get creative in a Sunderland street which is synonymous with art.
Nile Street is in the news thanks to plans which would see new 'homes for creatives' set up there, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
It got us thinking about the colourful archive photos from the street over the years.
Join us as we sketch out a look at Nile Street's artistic past.
