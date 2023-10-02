News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Nile Street over the years, the Sunderland road which became a creative hub

The street which put balloons, Lego and street art in the spotlight

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:57 BST

Let's get creative in a Sunderland street which is synonymous with art.

Nile Street is in the news thanks to plans which would see new 'homes for creatives' set up there, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It got us thinking about the colourful archive photos from the street over the years.

Join us as we sketch out a look at Nile Street's artistic past.

Nile Street at its artistic best

1. A collage of Nile Street scenes

Nile Street at its artistic best

2. Putting on a show

3. Brick by brick in 2007

4. Balloon art from 16 years ago

