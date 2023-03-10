News you can trust since 1873
A tribute to Hills, the Sunderland bookshop which delighted readers for 156 years

It is 15 years since one of Sunderland’s best loved shops closed.

By Chris Cordner
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:46pm

Hills in Waterloo Place served the people of Wearside for more than 150 years.

It was a favourite for people who loved a good read, wanted a new pen, stationery or just a browse.

It opened before the Crimean War

Have a look at our video tribute to Hills Bookshop.
William Henry Hills’ new shop opened on High Street's corner with Nile Street in 1852.

The business moved first to Fawcett Street and then to Waterloo Place in 1929.

In 2018, Sunderland Echo readers told us they wish it could come back and many recalled spending hours in the store on a Saturday.

Angela and Janine Foster examine the magic eye images in a popular section of Hills in 1994.
Who remembers the magic eye?

It had a car bookcase at one point, a train filled with books, and some of you remembered the magic eye images.

We thank Philip Curtis of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society for sharing photos and facts about the bookshop with us.

Which shop from the past would you like us to feature next? Email [email protected]

Hills Bookshop - a favourite with Sunderland book lovers for decades.
Hills Bookshop pictured after its move to Waterloo Place.
