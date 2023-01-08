News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Shake off the Christmas excesses with this selection of January archive scenes.
Shake off the Christmas excesses with this selection of January archive scenes.

9 archive January views of Sunderland - from the Joplings sales to go-karting at Seaburn

Are you shrugging off the holiday excesses and getting into the swing of the new year?

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago

This is how the people of Wearside and County Durham would have done it in years gone by.

Some would enjoy a brisk look round the sales at Joplings or Woolco.

Maybe you turned out on a freezing cold pitch for a Sunday football team such as Downhill Rangers.

We’ve got life on Wearside in all its forms in this look back at Januaries of the past.

1. Turning out for the team

Downhill Rangers FC pictured on a January day in 1997. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Freeze frame

Snowball fights in Backhouse Park in January 1954.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Fun at the Woolco sales

Hoping to spot a bargain at the Woolco sales in 1976.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

4. Enjoying the match

Sunderland taking on Huddersfield Town at Roker Park in January, 1987.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3