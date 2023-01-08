9 archive January views of Sunderland - from the Joplings sales to go-karting at Seaburn

Are you shrugging off the holiday excesses and getting into the swing of the new year?

This is how the people of Wearside and County Durham would have done it in years gone by.

Some would enjoy a brisk look round the sales at Joplings or Woolco.

Maybe you turned out on a freezing cold pitch for a Sunday football team such as Downhill Rangers.

We’ve got life on Wearside in all its forms in this look back at Januaries of the past.

1. Turning out for the team Downhill Rangers FC pictured on a January day in 1997. Recognise anyone?

2. Freeze frame Snowball fights in Backhouse Park in January 1954.

3. Fun at the Woolco sales Hoping to spot a bargain at the Woolco sales in 1976.

4. Enjoying the match Sunderland taking on Huddersfield Town at Roker Park in January, 1987.