Nine ways to spend your day off in Sunderland in the 1960s

But how would you spend it? Here are some ideas, all from the Echo archives.
How about a game of golf at Seaburn Park.
Perhaps you could plan a night out at Tiffany’s, Wetherells or La Strada.
There was always the telly, with Peyton Place and Casey Jones among the viewing choices while you pampered yourself with a cream face pack from Liverpool House .
Relive your own 1969 memories by emailing [email protected]
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.