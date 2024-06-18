Nine ways to spend your day off in Sunderland in the 1960s

But how would you spend it? Here are some ideas, all from the Echo archives.

How about a game of golf at Seaburn Park.

Perhaps you could plan a night out at Tiffany’s, Wetherells or La Strada.

There was always the telly, with Peyton Place and Casey Jones among the viewing choices while you pampered yourself with a cream face pack from Liverpool House .

Relive your own 1969 memories by emailing [email protected]

DIY or dancing: The choice was yours How to spend your days off in 1969. There were plenty of Wearside choices.

One for the golfers Ten games of golf for ten shillings at Seaburn Park in 1969. It was open from 10am each day.

Top cabaret at La Strada Pop along to La Strada in Fawcett Street where star singer Ronnie Hilton was making an appearance.

Lots to do at Lambton Park Lambton Park was great for car rallies. One big highlight in 1969 was a country fair with a dog show, pony jumping and military bands.