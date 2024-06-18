Nine ways to spend your day off in Sunderland in the 1960s

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jun 2024, 14:46 BST

Picture the scene. It’s 1969 and you’ve got a day off from work in Sunderland.

But how would you spend it? Here are some ideas, all from the Echo archives.

How about a game of golf at Seaburn Park.

Perhaps you could plan a night out at Tiffany’s, Wetherells or La Strada.

There was always the telly, with Peyton Place and Casey Jones among the viewing choices while you pampered yourself with a cream face pack from Liverpool House .

Relive your own 1969 memories by emailing [email protected]

How to spend your days off in 1969. There were plenty of Wearside choices.

1. DIY or dancing: The choice was yours

How to spend your days off in 1969. There were plenty of Wearside choices. | se

Photo Sales
Ten games of golf for ten shillings at Seaburn Park in 1969. It was open from 10am each day.

2. One for the golfers

Ten games of golf for ten shillings at Seaburn Park in 1969. It was open from 10am each day. | se

Photo Sales
Pop along to La Strada in Fawcett Street where star singer Ronnie Hilton was making an appearance.

3. Top cabaret at La Strada

Pop along to La Strada in Fawcett Street where star singer Ronnie Hilton was making an appearance. | se

Photo Sales
Lambton Park was great for car rallies. One big highlight in 1969 was a country fair with a dog show, pony jumping and military bands.

4. Lots to do at Lambton Park

Lambton Park was great for car rallies. One big highlight in 1969 was a country fair with a dog show, pony jumping and military bands. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.