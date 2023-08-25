Fancy a bargain?

There were loads of them in the sales at Sunderland stores in 1971 but how many of these do you remember.

Liverpool House was holding an ‘economy event’ where dinner plates were 11p , door mats were £1.20 and non-stick frying pans were £3.60.

One of Sunderland's most beloved department stores in its heyday. Picture: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Have your dinner on a 20 pence table cloth

And that's not all. If you were an early bird, there were extra offers as well such as vinyl table cloths for 20 pence and bath towels for 80p pence.

Blacketts was offering table lamps for 40p, headboards for 50p and vacuum cleaners for £18.90.

Inside Blacketts.

Wet-look trouser suits in the rainwear department

A men’s nylon shirt would set you back £1.

Meanwhile at Books, there were sales on in the coat, dress, rainwear, fur, separates and children’s departments.

Books Fashions was a favourite for many.

How about a blazer jacket for £7 ,trouser suit for £8, hot pants for £1 and slacks for £3?

Over in the rainwear section, wet-look trouser suits were selling for £6 and you could get children’s dresses for £1.

Get your back-to-school shoes at Binns

There were bargains galore at Binns as well, such as boys pyjamas for 85p, school shoes for £1.35 and vests and briefs for boys at 18p.

Binns in the 1970s.

What was the best bargain you ever got on a shopping trip?