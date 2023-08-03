News you can trust since 1873
9 store closures we've seen on Wearside: Some famous names here

9 Sunderland stores we saw on their last days

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

News of Wilko facing administration - and 12,000 jobs under threat - is the latest blow to the retail world.

But Wearside has been hit by the departure of other famous names in the past, from Binns to Blacketts, and Somerfield to Woolworths.

All were captured on film by Echo photographers during their last days.

Here are nine Sunderland stores where we photographed shoppers and staff before they closed for good.

Have a browse and tell us which ones you grabbed one final deal at.

The High Street West store announced its closure in 1972.

The popular North East chain said goodbye in 1980, including at this branch in Houghton-le-Spring.

Grabbing a bargain before Binns closed for good in Sunderland in 1993.

