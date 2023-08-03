9 Sunderland stores we saw on their last days

News of Wilko facing administration - and 12,000 jobs under threat - is the latest blow to the retail world.

But Wearside has been hit by the departure of other famous names in the past, from Binns to Blacketts, and Somerfield to Woolworths.

All were captured on film by Echo photographers during their last days.

Here are nine Sunderland stores where we photographed shoppers and staff before they closed for good.

Have a browse and tell us which ones you grabbed one final deal at.

1 . Sunderland stores you may well remember but were you there on their final days? Sunderland stores you may well remember but were you there on their final days? Photo Sales

2 . The High Street West store announced its closure in 1972. The High Street West store announced its closure in 1972. Photo Sales

3 . The popular North East chain said goodbye in 1980, including at this branch in Houghton-le-Spring. The popular North East chain said goodbye in 1980, including at this branch in Houghton-le-Spring. Photo Sales

4 . Grabbing a bargain before Binns closed for good in Sunderland in 1993. Grabbing a bargain before Binns closed for good in Sunderland in 1993. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3