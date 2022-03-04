Life inside Sunderland's department stores - 10 photos from Binns, Blacketts and Joplings

Did you love the record bar in Blacketts or adore the hair salon in Binns? How about the self service sweet bar in Joplings?

If you loved to shop in the former department stores of Sunderland, we’ve got lots of reminders of those good old days.

And we have got Bill Hawkins, from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society, to thank for compiling this super set of images.

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

1. Stylish in 1990 The Binns Hair and Beauty salon in 1990. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. A look inside Joplings Remember Beat The Budget At Joplings? Here's a scene from it in 1975. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. The latest technology in the 70s All the latest gadgets at this 1974 exhibition in Joplings. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. Budget bargains in Joplings All the latest offerings at the 1975 Beat The Budget event in Joplings. Photo: Bill Hawkins