Seven pictures from Sunderland's Infinity bar as we remember the High Street West venue

Staff and regulars in the picture

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:35 BST

Join us as we head to Infinity for memories of a Sunderland city centre favourite.

The High Street West venue got our attention when we scoured the Echo vaults for retro photos.

Here are seven of them from 2010 and 2011 and they take in opening days as well as Christmas at the bar.

1. To Infinity in Sunderland

Coun Tom Martin performed the official opening of the bar and the Echo was there to capture the moment in August 2010.

2. A big day in 2010

Steve Chisholm was in the picture when the Echo took this photo in June 2010.

3. A 2010 reminder

Inside the High Street West venue as it looked in June 2010.

4. Memories from 14 years ago

