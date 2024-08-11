Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It happened 25 years ago today. A cloak of eerie semi-darkness fell over Wearside as thousands of people witnessed the solar eclipse.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As dark clouds swept over the south of England, and Devon and Cornwall were blacked out, the North East was the best place to see the awesome spectacle in August 1999.

Wearside was a perfect place to watch it

Academics from Durham University were among the thousands of people who headed to Cornwall to watch the sun swallow the moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 21 top-class memories from 1990s Sunderland schooldays

It was thanks to a bright sunny day and little cloud cover that Wearside proved to be a perfect vantage point.

11am approached and the sun disappeared from view

Those who had decided to stay in the city and hope for the best were rewarded.

Simon Rossi, Charlotte, Eleanor and Nicholas Farrell and Fernando Rossi watched the eclipse from Tunstall Hills in 1999. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tunstall Hills, which was a popular viewing point at the time of the last eclipse 72 years earlier, drew crowds of families and friends gathered to watch the spectacle.

Many who left home without a coat, grew very cold.

Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre. With him in 1999 were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison. | se

Tell us if you were there

Others gathered on Seaburn and Roker beaches.

People who had brought special viewing glasses marvelled at the sight in the sky.

We want your memories of the special event. Tell us if you were you one of the people pictured in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.