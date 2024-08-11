When Wearside went into darkness at 11am - 25 years ago today

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Aug 2024, 05:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It happened 25 years ago today. A cloak of eerie semi-darkness fell over Wearside as thousands of people witnessed the solar eclipse.

As dark clouds swept over the south of England, and Devon and Cornwall were blacked out, the North East was the best place to see the awesome spectacle in August 1999.

Wearside was a perfect place to watch it

Academics from Durham University were among the thousands of people who headed to Cornwall to watch the sun swallow the moon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But in the end, it was the North East which provided the best vantage point in the country.

It was thanks to a bright sunny day and little cloud cover that Wearside proved to be a perfect vantage point.

11am approached and the sun disappeared from view

Those who had decided to stay in the city and hope for the best were rewarded.

Simon Rossi, Charlotte, Eleanor and Nicholas Farrell and Fernando Rossi watched the eclipse from Tunstall Hills in 1999.Simon Rossi, Charlotte, Eleanor and Nicholas Farrell and Fernando Rossi watched the eclipse from Tunstall Hills in 1999.
Simon Rossi, Charlotte, Eleanor and Nicholas Farrell and Fernando Rossi watched the eclipse from Tunstall Hills in 1999. | se

The eclipse started over Wearside just before 11am and as the sun slowly disappeared from view, Sunderland went into the shadows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tunstall Hills, which was a popular viewing point at the time of the last eclipse 72 years earlier, drew crowds of families and friends gathered to watch the spectacle.

Many who left home without a coat, grew very cold.

Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre. With him in 1999 were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison.Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre. With him in 1999 were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison.
Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley, provided first class viewing outside the National Glass Centre. With him in 1999 were, left to right: Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison. | se

Tell us if you were there

Others gathered on Seaburn and Roker beaches.

People who had brought special viewing glasses marvelled at the sight in the sky.

We want your memories of the special event. Tell us if you were you one of the people pictured in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:North East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice