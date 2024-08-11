When Wearside went into darkness at 11am - 25 years ago today
As dark clouds swept over the south of England, and Devon and Cornwall were blacked out, the North East was the best place to see the awesome spectacle in August 1999.
Wearside was a perfect place to watch it
Academics from Durham University were among the thousands of people who headed to Cornwall to watch the sun swallow the moon.
It was thanks to a bright sunny day and little cloud cover that Wearside proved to be a perfect vantage point.
11am approached and the sun disappeared from view
Those who had decided to stay in the city and hope for the best were rewarded.
The eclipse started over Wearside just before 11am and as the sun slowly disappeared from view, Sunderland went into the shadows.
Tunstall Hills, which was a popular viewing point at the time of the last eclipse 72 years earlier, drew crowds of families and friends gathered to watch the spectacle.
Many who left home without a coat, grew very cold.
Others gathered on Seaburn and Roker beaches.
People who had brought special viewing glasses marvelled at the sight in the sky.
