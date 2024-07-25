Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sun is shining, summer holidays are looming and there’s nothing better than a trip to the seaside.

Grab the towels, because we’re off to the beach! The recent spells of summer sunshine have had all of us reminiscing about our fondest childhood memories – and for families in Sunderland, many of those centre around special days out spent at the coast.

In last month’s Wearside Echoes, we were talking about the good old days of taking your teapot to the beach. And as we continue making our way through the summer months, we are back on the sand to hear about your favourite trips to Roker and Seaburn.

A relaxing day at the beach in the 1950s.

Many people remember the ‘seaside sandwiches’ washed down with a cuppa from the family teapot, and let’s not forget setting up the tent.

Here are some of your fondest seaside memories from life growing up in Sunderland.

Alison Lawson: “Loved the donkey rides.”

A cheerful day out at Seaburn in 1974. Lots of happy faces.

Karen Allan: “We spent every holiday down Roker and Seaburn in ‘60s.”

Helen Robinson: “A Corporation tent and two deckchairs. That’s what my Auntie Mary used to send us for.

"She had a tin can and it was coppers to get it filled with hot water for tea. We weren't posh enough to have a flask in the ‘50s!”

Christine Brockbanks Stewart: “Me and my brother were sent down early to get the tent and put it up while mother made sandwiches. Good old days.”

Crowds bask in the sunshine at Seaburn and Roker in 1955. We have been basking in your beach memories.

Janice Lamb: “Beach sandwiches and chips with a sand dressing. We never had a tent only deck chairs for mam and dad.”

Denise Starkey: “Loved Seaburn, I remember Mam taking tea and getting hot water from somewhere to make a cuppa. We’d spend all day on the beach then late afternoon we’d pack up and go picking willicks then when we got home Mam would boil them up and we’d sit on the floor eating them with a pin while watching telly, happy memories.”

Cath Bailey: “I remember my mam and Aunt Betty staying with us kids on the beach while my dad and Uncle Maurice went for a pint. They were away ages and the tide started to come but my mam and aunt wouldn't move till the men came back. They were happy days.”