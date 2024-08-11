Nine memories of summer in Sunderland in 1974

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We hope you’re basking in the warmth of a Wearside Summer - just like these people were in 1974.

Roker Park, Seaburn Hall and Grangetown beach all got in on the action.

There were bowls tournaments, the finals of the Miss Durham beauty competition and a regatta for yacht enthusiasts - all held in Sunderland.

But we want to know how much of it you remember. Have a look at these Echo archive scenes.