Nine memories of summer in Sunderland in 1974

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Aug 2024, 07:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We hope you’re basking in the warmth of a Wearside Summer - just like these people were in 1974.

Roker Park, Seaburn Hall and Grangetown beach all got in on the action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were bowls tournaments, the finals of the Miss Durham beauty competition and a regatta for yacht enthusiasts - all held in Sunderland.

But we want to know how much of it you remember. Have a look at these Echo archive scenes.

Related topics:Memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice