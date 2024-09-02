Nine pictures of Sunderland children on their first days of school over the years

By Chris Cordner

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:22 BST

The class bell has gone and another round of Sunderland new starters has begun their school journey.

And that’s just how it was for these little ones who were pictured in their reception classes in Sunderland schools from 2004 to 2010.

Whether it’s Witherwack, Bishop Harland, Benedict Biscop, Valley Road or Gillas Lane, we have reminders of them all thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.

Wearside children who began their school journey between 2003 and 2010.

The first day at school for these pupils at Witherwack Primary in 2004.

These reception class pupils were having fun on the train at Valley Road Primary School in 2004.

This toy road system was a big attraction for pupils at Benedict Biscop CofE School in 2005.

