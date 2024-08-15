Nine Sunderland roller coaster memories from 1948 to 2010

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:06 BST

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside - and especially when there’s a fairground with roller coasters to enjoy.

Sunderland has had some magnificent ones over the years and what better time to take a look than now.

After all, National Roller Coaster Day is on the way on August 16.

To celebrate, we have 9 Echo archive views of fairground attractions on Wearside from 1948 to 2010. Enjoy.

Just the retro job for anyone who loves the thrill of a fairground ride.

1. Rolling back the years

Just the retro job for anyone who loves the thrill of a fairground ride. | se

Photo Sales
The train and the Seaburn fairground were big attractions back in 1950.

2. All the rage in 1950

The train and the Seaburn fairground were big attractions back in 1950. | se

Photo Sales
Seaburn fairground getting into its full stride again in 1948 after the Second World War.

3. Back after the war

Seaburn fairground getting into its full stride again in 1948 after the Second World War. | se

Photo Sales
Here's the funfair at Seaburn as it looked back in 1955.

4. Plenty to see in 1955

Here's the funfair at Seaburn as it looked back in 1955. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaWearsideSeaside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.