Nine Sunderland roller coaster memories from 1948 to 2010

Sunderland has had some magnificent ones over the years and what better time to take a look than now.
After all, National Roller Coaster Day is on the way on August 16.
To celebrate, we have 9 Echo archive views of fairground attractions on Wearside from 1948 to 2010. Enjoy.
1. Rolling back the years
Just the retro job for anyone who loves the thrill of a fairground ride. | se
2. All the rage in 1950
The train and the Seaburn fairground were big attractions back in 1950. | se
3. Back after the war
Seaburn fairground getting into its full stride again in 1948 after the Second World War. | se
4. Plenty to see in 1955
Here's the funfair at Seaburn as it looked back in 1955. | se
