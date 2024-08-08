Five times Sunderland tarantulas have been on the web as we mark the spiders' special day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Aug 2024, 05:27 GMT
Who knew! It’s Tarantula Appreciation Day on August 8 but it looks like the furry friends already have a fantastic following on Wearside.

The day of celebration has been running for 19 years and aims to dispel the myths about tarantulas.

Experts say the creatures are generally docile and, even if they do bite, they are not deadly to humans.

The spiders also play a crucial role in controlling insect populations.

Plenty of fans on Wearside

Sunderland is certainly on board as fans if these Echo archive images are anything to go by.

In 1995, Paul Nieuwint was in the picture with a Chilean Rose Tarantula.

Paul Nieuwint with a Chilean Rose Tarantula in July 1995.Paul Nieuwint with a Chilean Rose Tarantula in July 1995.
Paul Nieuwint with a Chilean Rose Tarantula in July 1995. | se

The annual Animal Magic event was held at Washington Wetland Centre in May 2009.

Poppy, a parrot and a python

The centre’s marketing manager Leanne McCormella was making friends with Poppy the Tarantula, while other attractions on the day included a parrot, python and an orphaned fox.

Leanne McCormella gets to know Poppy the Tarantula in 2009.Leanne McCormella gets to know Poppy the Tarantula in 2009.
Leanne McCormella gets to know Poppy the Tarantula in 2009. | se

Here’s a scene from Pennywell Youth Project in April 2010. Rosie the Tarantula was in the picture with Carl Bradbury, 13.

When Zoolab came to the day centre

Carl Bradbury enjoys his meeting with Rosie the Tarantula at the Pennywell Youth Project.Carl Bradbury enjoys his meeting with Rosie the Tarantula at the Pennywell Youth Project.
Carl Bradbury enjoys his meeting with Rosie the Tarantula at the Pennywell Youth Project. | se

In 2011, the regulars at Glenholme Day Centre, in Roker got to see a variety of reptiles and insects, including a millipede, snails and a tarantula, in a visit by ZooLab.

Wellburn Care Homes, the owners of the Park Avenue day centre, introduced animals as studies showed there were health benefits for elderly people who regularly come into contact with them.

A night at the museum - with tarantulas

Pupils from Bishop Harland School who took part in the mass sleepover for local schoolchildren in 2012. They spent the night at Sunderland Museum and even got a visit from creatures including a tarantula.Pupils from Bishop Harland School who took part in the mass sleepover for local schoolchildren in 2012. They spent the night at Sunderland Museum and even got a visit from creatures including a tarantula.
Pupils from Bishop Harland School who took part in the mass sleepover for local schoolchildren in 2012. They spent the night at Sunderland Museum and even got a visit from creatures including a tarantula. | se

In 2012, families got the chance to sleep among the exhibits at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens as part of a national project.

Highlights included coming face to face with Madagascan hissing cockroaches, tarantulas, snakes and rare blue-tongued skinks who were there with handlers from Discovery Zoo.

Enjoy the big day. And if these photos brought back happy memories for you, tell us more by emailing [email protected]

