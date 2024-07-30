Nine pictures of Sunderland's lost train, tram and bus services, showing how we got about in times past

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jul 2024, 05:24 BST

The roads and rail tracks of Sunderland have changed massively over the decades.

Trams have gone, bus stations and services have been transformed.

And halts on rail lines have seen significant changes.

Let’s remind ourselves of how it all looked between 1952 and 1995. Join us for Echo archive views of Union Street, Park Lane, Durham Road and the Wheatsheaf.

Trains, trams, buses and vans in an Echo retro gallery.

1. Transporting you back in time

A tram going up Mile Bank in Durham Road in 1952.

2. Taking you back to the trams

A tram going up Mile Bank in Durham Road in 1952. | se

The Union Street bus station was in the spotlight in this Echo photo from May 1954.

3. Looking back at Union Street

The Union Street bus station was in the spotlight in this Echo photo from May 1954. | se

One of the last trains serving the village of Cox Green was pictured in 1963 before the changes which came into effect under the Beeching Plan.

4. End of the line in 1963

One of the last trains serving the village of Cox Green was pictured in 1963 before the changes which came into effect under the Beeching Plan. | se

