Trams have gone, bus stations and services have been transformed.
And halts on rail lines have seen significant changes.
1. Transporting you back in time
Trains, trams, buses and vans in an Echo retro gallery. | se
2. Taking you back to the trams
A tram going up Mile Bank in Durham Road in 1952. | se
3. Looking back at Union Street
The Union Street bus station was in the spotlight in this Echo photo from May 1954. | se
4. End of the line in 1963
One of the last trains serving the village of Cox Green was pictured in 1963 before the changes which came into effect under the Beeching Plan. | se
