It’s 30 years since excitement mounted at the prospect of a new football stadium on Wearside.

Sunderland were on the move but the question in 1993/4 was - where to?

The start of a new adventure was on the way and while Washington seemed the likely destination, the site of the former Wearmouth Colliery eventually was chosen.

A first glimpse

Thirty years ago, Wearsiders got their first glimpse of what the new ground might look like through this model.

A model of the proposed stadium which was first unveiled just over 30 years ago. | se

By early 1995, the public got to examine the plans for the Wearmouth site in fine detail.

Here is George Clark with his son Russell giving the thumbs up to the new stadium on the Wearmouth Colliery site.

A look at the plans

George Clark and his son Russell have a look at the proposals in April 1995. | se

Sunderland players Craig Russell and Michael Gray were literally on board as well. Here they are with the plans on the Roker Rover bus.

Craig Russell (left) and Michael Gray on board the Roker Rover. | se

Later that year, physical evidence of the unfolding adventure was there for all to see.

The site at Wearmouth Colliery is prepared for the building of the new stadium. | se

This photo - taken from the top of Eglington Tower, shows the site of new football stadium being carved out of the former Wearmouth Colliery.

A taste for the future

Meanwhile, some locals were given an idea of what lay ahead with a visit to nearby Middlesbrough.

Sunderland people who went on a tour of Middlesbrough's new stadium in 1995. | se

Here’s a reminder from July 1995 when John Cowley, left, and Gary Stevens, right, took people from Sunderland on a tour to show them what to expect in on the city's Wearmouth site.

Still remembering the past

A time capsule was buried underneath it by John Fickling and Bob Murray and the Echo followed the progress of the building.

A time capsule being buried on the site of the new stadium by John Fickling and Bob Murray. | se

Progress on the West Stand, pictured by an Echo photographer in October 1996. | se

Season ticket holders try out the seats in the new home. | se

Here’s how the West Stand looked as it took shape in October 1996.

A new year arrived and season ticket holders were given a sneak preview of their seats in their new home.

Fans go through the turnstiles for Sunderland's first game at the SoL, against Ajax in 1997. | se

Tell us more

And within months, it was ready. On a day of high emotion and excitement, there were shows, Status Quo on stage and excited fans going through the turnstiles of a new home.

