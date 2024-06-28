The Sunderland pensioners who met every week in McDonalds for burgers and bingo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the Sunderland pensioners who met in McDonald’s - for a game of bingo.

This was not a one-off visit either.

Weekly bingo sessions were on the cards for these regulars who really did know how to have a good time in 1993.

Off to Lille for French fries

Dozens of pensioners would gather for an eyes-down session and it became so popular that they began to organise other trips as well.

The golden generation heard that there were McDonald’s restaurants in France which would be worth a visit. In the end, 50 of them headed over the water for some real French fries.

The start of another game of bingo for Sunderland pensioners at McDonalds. They were a winning attraction on Thursdays in 1993. | se

The weekly games of bingo came with free cups of coffee at McD’s in Sunderland, with more than 70 pensioners regularly attending the “eyes down for a quarter-pounder” session.

A full house for the popular sessions

The bingo n’ burger set also planned a weekend in France to stock up on duty-free before Christmas that year.

Sue Hartis of Belgrade Crescent, said at the time: “This is our first trip abroad, but we’ve been to Gretna, Scarborough and the Tyne Tees studios.”

Lilian Webster said: “I never used to come in McDonalds, but now I come in every week for the bingo. You get a good crowd in.”

Line up your bingo memories

After the weekend in France the next major date on the pensioners’ social calendar was a Christmas meal.

Thousands of you love a great day at the bingo hall where you can mix with friends and perhaps pick up a wonderful win.

The Mecca bingo hall in Sunderland with plenty of players joining in back in 2011. | se

Some of you head to bingo halls or for a game in the local social club.

And why not share your memories of these bingo scenes on Wearside.