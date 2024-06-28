The Sunderland pensioners who met every week in McDonalds for burgers and bingo
This was not a one-off visit either.
Weekly bingo sessions were on the cards for these regulars who really did know how to have a good time in 1993.
Off to Lille for French fries
Dozens of pensioners would gather for an eyes-down session and it became so popular that they began to organise other trips as well.
The golden generation heard that there were McDonald’s restaurants in France which would be worth a visit. In the end, 50 of them headed over the water for some real French fries.
The weekly games of bingo came with free cups of coffee at McD’s in Sunderland, with more than 70 pensioners regularly attending the “eyes down for a quarter-pounder” session.
A full house for the popular sessions
The bingo n’ burger set also planned a weekend in France to stock up on duty-free before Christmas that year.
Sue Hartis of Belgrade Crescent, said at the time: “This is our first trip abroad, but we’ve been to Gretna, Scarborough and the Tyne Tees studios.”
Lilian Webster said: “I never used to come in McDonalds, but now I come in every week for the bingo. You get a good crowd in.”
Line up your bingo memories
After the weekend in France the next major date on the pensioners’ social calendar was a Christmas meal.
