Nine memorable photos of McDonald's staff in Sunderland

It’s a feast of photos from the restaurants’ past

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:42 BST

Here’s a serving of photos showing McDonald’s staff in Sunderland.

These wonderful workers love a fancy dress day, as well as a spot of face painting.

We know because we found all of these images in the Echo archives.

On the menu is a picture gallery of scenes from 2003 to 2012. Enjoy.

Sunderland staff and the memories they served up from 2003 onwards.

1. Big McDonald's memories from Wearside

Cath O'Leary had her work cut out in September 2003. She got through 135 face paintings that day.

2. On the face of it in 2003

Adele Green had every reason to be proud in April 2003. She was named the McDonald's Employee of Excellence from staff across 120 restaurants.

3. Adele's a top worker

Dining area manager Cath O'Leary proudly showed off the winning eggs in the 2003 painted egg competition at Roker Retail Park.

4. Egging you on for 2003 memories

Dining area manager Cath O'Leary proudly showed off the winning eggs in the 2003 painted egg competition at Roker Retail Park.

