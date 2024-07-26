When Sunderland tried to have pie-throwing made an Olympic sport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spectacle of top-class sport is getting under way with the start of the 2024 Olympics.

A galaxy of the world’s greatest current athletes will bid to take gold in athletics, swimming, boxing, gymnastics and a host of other sports.

But back in 2010, there was a Wearside bid for another sport to be included. Pie throwing.

Going for gold - with pies

It came in April of that year when representatives of the Bureau of Silly Ideas came to the North East.

Brian Butterworth and his bid to have pie throwing in the Olympics. | se

Brian Butterworth championed the cause and tested the sport by throwing pies at fellow Bureau member Roger Hartley.

Roger Hartley takes a pie in the face to promote the Bureau of Silly Ideas Olympic proposal. | se

They wanted the sport to be included at the London Olympics.

Today, it is one of our quirkiest reminders of Echo archive events with a link to the sporting mega event.

Bradley Wiggins Day on Wearside

Another wonderful occasion happened in 2013 at Seaburn Dene Primary School.

Pupils at Seaburn Dene Primary School who paid tribute to Olympic hero Bradley Wiggins in 2013. | se

Pupils held a Bradley Wiggins Day. They put on sunglasses and sideburns so they could look like the multi-medal winner.

A Teddy Bear tribute to the Olympics

Another great view from Bradley Wiggins Day at Seaburn Dene Primary School. | se

We love this reminder from East Rainton Primary School in 2009.

The children joined in with a mini Olympics but they went one further. They held a Teddy Bear Olympics and here they are with their cuddly friends.

Teddies on the run at East Rainton Primary School in 2009. | se

Lastly, let’s hear it for the pupils of Richard Avenue Primary School who went out of their way to learning all about the Olympics in 2012.

Pictured with some of the Greek artefacts are Tashmid Ahmed, Motammim Ahmed and Emily Bainbridge. | se

They visited Monkwearmouth Museum to find out about the origins of the Games in Greece.

Pictured with some of the Greek artefacts are Tashmid Ahmed, Motammim Ahmed and Emily Bainbridge.