When Sunderland tried to have pie-throwing made an Olympic sport
and live on Freeview channel 276
A galaxy of the world’s greatest current athletes will bid to take gold in athletics, swimming, boxing, gymnastics and a host of other sports.
But back in 2010, there was a Wearside bid for another sport to be included. Pie throwing.
Going for gold - with pies
It came in April of that year when representatives of the Bureau of Silly Ideas came to the North East.
Brian Butterworth championed the cause and tested the sport by throwing pies at fellow Bureau member Roger Hartley.
They wanted the sport to be included at the London Olympics.
Today, it is one of our quirkiest reminders of Echo archive events with a link to the sporting mega event.
Bradley Wiggins Day on Wearside
Another wonderful occasion happened in 2013 at Seaburn Dene Primary School.
Pupils held a Bradley Wiggins Day. They put on sunglasses and sideburns so they could look like the multi-medal winner.
A Teddy Bear tribute to the Olympics
We love this reminder from East Rainton Primary School in 2009.
The children joined in with a mini Olympics but they went one further. They held a Teddy Bear Olympics and here they are with their cuddly friends.
Lastly, let’s hear it for the pupils of Richard Avenue Primary School who went out of their way to learning all about the Olympics in 2012.
They visited Monkwearmouth Museum to find out about the origins of the Games in Greece.
Pictured with some of the Greek artefacts are Tashmid Ahmed, Motammim Ahmed and Emily Bainbridge.
Tell us if you are paying your own tribute to the Olympics this year. Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.