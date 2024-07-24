When a 102-year-old from Sunderland took on her own Olympic-year challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What a set of Olympics-loving pensioners this lot were in Sunderland in 2012.

In the year when everyone was going crazy for London 2012 coverage, one Wearside care home was going the extra mile.

It was the Mews Care Home and residents held their own version of an Olympiad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pegs on a clothes line challenge

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Nine Sunderland sporting stars who have competed in the Olympics for Team GB

It was known as the Mews Care Home Games. If ever you needed proof that you’re never too old to feel some Olympic fever, this was it.

Residents at the Herrington Burn home held games which included;

How many clothes pegs could they put on a washing line in a minute.

The 50 metre walking frame challenge

June Frater, who was 80 in 2012, had a go at the clothes peg challenge at Mews care home. Watching her were Brenda Howe and Julie Green. | se

How many pairs of knickers could they put on in a minute.

And the 50 metre walking frame challenge.

It was a fantastic way of making sure that older people got active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers from charity Age UK also came along to lead a gentle keep-fit session.

Brenda Howe, the home’s activities co-ordinator, came up with challenges for the event which was organised by the National Association for the Providers of Activities for Older People (NAPA).

A prize of a trip to London

June Frater, 80, was off to a flying start in the clothes peg challenge. | se

She said at the time: "It’s about getting them to join in and get active. For the 50 metres walk we’ve got a 102-year-old lady taking apart, Ena Lowes, a former nurse whose brother used to play for Sunderland.

"It’s about getting them involved in something different."

The Go for Gold Challenge is made up of five areas - triathlon; games; dance with me; walk with me; and your own ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners were due to be named at the end of July that year and invited to a closing ceremony in London at the end of September 2012.