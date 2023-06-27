News you can trust since 1873
A look back at Monkwearmouth Station through the ages

From evacuees to elephants - 11 retro pics of Sunderland's Monkwearmouth Station as building turns 175

It’s 175 years since Monkwearmouth Station opened its doors as a new Sunderland terminus for the Brandling Junction Railway in June 1848.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

It served the then town as a station for more than a century and is still a great asset to the community today as The Fans Museum. As the building marks a milestone, we had a rifle through the archives to look back at its colourful past, from evacuees to elephants.

For more on how The Fans Museum is breathing new life into the building see here.

Arriving at Monkwearmouth Station on June 5, 1950, six elephants from Bertram Mills Circus were led through the streets to Seaburn, carrying large National Savings posters. The animals had a delighted audience of children.

1. Nelly the elephant

Arriving at Monkwearmouth Station on June 5, 1950, six elephants from Bertram Mills Circus were led through the streets to Seaburn, carrying large National Savings posters. The animals had a delighted audience of children. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Monkwearmouth Station was designed by John Dobson, who was one of the best known 19th Century architects. It's pictured here in May, 1964

2. Sixties Sunderland

Monkwearmouth Station was designed by John Dobson, who was one of the best known 19th Century architects. It's pictured here in May, 1964 Photo: Sunderland Echo

The evacuation of schoolchildren from Sunderland following the outbreak of World War Two in September 1939. Thousands of youngsters were sent to the safety of the country.

3. Wartime evacuees

The evacuation of schoolchildren from Sunderland following the outbreak of World War Two in September 1939. Thousands of youngsters were sent to the safety of the country. Photo: Sunderland Echo

More evacuees leaving the station in 1939.

4. En route to the country

More evacuees leaving the station in 1939. Photo: Sunderland Echo

