Gold! The Sunderland pupil who took the podium for 'Olympic' poetry
It was back in 2011 when Year 7 students took part in a poetry project which had a theme of the Olympics.
The London games were just months away and pupils were given a whole day to come up with a piece of work.
Judged by an Olympian
Then, Olympic swimmer Chris Cook, who competed twice in the Olympics, at Athens in 2004 and Bejing in 2008, judged the entries.
He also got to present prizes to the winners and top of the lot was Olivia Varley, pictured front, who took gold for her composition.
The other prizes went to Caitlin Varley (back, left) with Arron Gough 13, and Jasmine Deary 12.
A winning line-up
Kelly Miller, a member of staff at Sandhill View, said the school took part in National Poetry Day, with the theme being games, which the school interpreted as the Olympic Games.
“There were gold, silver and bronze medals for the winners.”
Since it was launched 30 years ago this year, National Poetry Day has engaged millions of people with poetry through a range of live events and web-based activities for people of all ages across the country to enjoy and each year the day has a different theme.
Tell us if you kept the poem
Tell us if you were one of the Sandhill View winners and whether you have kept your poem.
