What a turnout for the torch parade. Are you in one of our photos?
10 years ago today! 11 amazing photos from the day you watched the Olympic torch in Sunderland

No way! It’s 10 years today since the Olympic torch passed through Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:59 pm

Tens of thousands of you turned out to get a glimpse of the relay which took the torch on its slow journey to London for the 2012 games.

From Chester Road to Burdon Road and Penshaw to the Wearmouth Bridge, the crowds were everywhere for the historic parade.

Did we get you on camera? Take a look at these memorable photos.

1. Ready and waiting in Penshaw

Standing room only at Penshaw for the Olympic torch parade.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Flags galore

Wrapped up against the rain in Penshaw.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. High fives in Penshaw

One of the police motorcyclists pictured greeting the crowds at Penshaw.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. On the bridge

Waiting patiently on the Wearmouth Bridge. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

