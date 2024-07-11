11 great pictures from Sunderland's Sandhill View prom at Ramside Hall in 2014

By Chris Cordner

Published 11th Jul 2024, 13:57 BST

Here’s a treat for Sandhill View Academy’s former students as we look back on the 2014 prom.

It was a night to remember at Ramside Hall in Durham for the Sunderland school pupils 10 years ago.

You donned your best suits, glamorous gowns, and sparkling tiaras and the Echo was there to record it all.

Re-live it all in this series of 11 nostalgic photos.

Just the job for anyone wanting to reflect on their prom photos from 10 years ago.

1. Preparing some prom scenes from 2014

They arrived in style for the 2014 prom which was held at Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

2. Glamorous gowns

Suited and ready to party. It's the Sandhill View boys at Ramside Hall.

3. The boys arrive

Ready for a great night. Can you believe it was 10 years ago.

4. Sparkling in 2014

