The event, which was held on Wednesday (July 6) at the Ramside Hall Hotel, saw Year 11 students arrive in style including in a white limousine and on the back of a motorbike.
Check out the 17 photographs of the students on their last night together as a year group.
1. Arriving in style
Sandhill View pupils arrive in style in a white limousine.
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c
2. Suited and booted
Sandhill View pupils arrive suited and booted for their prom night.
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c
3. Friends together
Sandhill View pupils with arms linked together on their final night as a year group.
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c
4. How to make an entrance
One Year 11 pupil arrived at the prom on the back of a motorbike.
Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c