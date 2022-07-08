Loading...
Sandhill View Academy pupils have been enjoying their Year 11 Leavers' Prom at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

17 photographs of Sunderland's Sandhill View Academy pupils arriving in style as prom night returns after Covid cancellations

Pupils from Sandhill View Academy were able to don their glad rags as the school’s prom returned for the first time since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:52 pm

The event, which was held on Wednesday (July 6) at the Ramside Hall Hotel, saw Year 11 students arrive in style including in a white limousine and on the back of a motorbike.

Check out the 17 photographs of the students on their last night together as a year group.

1. Arriving in style

Sandhill View pupils arrive in style in a white limousine.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

2. Suited and booted

Sandhill View pupils arrive suited and booted for their prom night.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

3. Friends together

Sandhill View pupils with arms linked together on their final night as a year group.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

4. How to make an entrance

One Year 11 pupil arrived at the prom on the back of a motorbike.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Sunderland
