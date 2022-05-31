10 Sunderland barbecue and picnic scenes from years past to get your taste buds going

National Barbecue Week starts on Monday and if that’s not enough to tempt you outside, it’s International Picnic Day on Saturday, June 18.

To celebrate, we found these 10 great picnic and barbecue scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives.

So stick a burger on the barbie and enjoy these photos which include a barbecue at the Pennywell Youth Project in 2013, and the Space 2 Grow communty garden project barbie in 2014.

1. Memories from Mowbray Park Picnic time in Mowbray Park in

2. A big day in Pennywell Retiring as head teacher at Pennywell Early Years Centre, Sunderland was Judy Donnelly in 2014 and she was pictured here receiving gifts from children at their annual teddy bears picnic.

3. Party time in 2006 Jessica Blenkinsop admires the food at the Leamside Children's Centre Teddy Bear's Picnic in 2006.

4. Picnic time in Ryhope Having a picnic at the 2013 Ryhope Carnival were l-r Micahel Docherty, Aimee Kennedy and their children Adam, Thomas and Leah, and Sharon Malqueen (right).