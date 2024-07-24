Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The postcard trail is one of a whole host of activities for children to enjoy during the summer holidays.

With the schools set to break-up for the holidays and the sun having at last made an appearance, families looking to get closer to nature this summer can enjoy a new illustrated postcard trail at Washington Wetland Centre.

From Saturday July 20, giant postcards created by children’s illustrator Ella Beech will be positioned around the centre.

WWT Washington.

The postcards contain illustrations of animals which live in wetland habitats, accompanied by a story. Children are given a trail map to find the postcards and at the same time explore all the different habitats and wildlife in the centre.

Children and families who complete the trail will receive a WWT Washington postcard which they can either keep or send to friends to tell them about their experience at the Wetland Centre.

Gill Pipes, centre manager at WWT Washington, said: “We love sharing the wonder of the wetlands with families and can’t wait to welcome them this summer for a truly memorable day out.

“The postcard trail offers a real opportunity for families to explore nature and learn more about wildlife, both here and around the world.”

WWT Washington.

The postcard trail is part of an on-going programme of summer activities at WWT Washington.

Other experiences for children and families to enjoy includes hands-on pond dipping sessions, fun interactive den building afternoons, up close insects with minibeast hunting, nature exploration with animal tracking and ‘wild walks’, all included as part of general admission fee. Families can pick up a map and guide from the visitor reception with the trail running throughout the school holidays.