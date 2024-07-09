Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a little boy growing up in Washington I would regularly visit the Wetland Centre with my family or on school trips.

Back in the 80s it was known locally as the Wildfowl Park and whether feeding the birds or observing the different species through what seemed like enormous binoculars, it was here where I experienced my first close encounters with wildlife.

It was through such visits that I developed an interest in wildlife and a passion for the natural world and it’s this same underlying principle behind the centre continuing today to welcome school groups from Sunderland and the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Echo reporter Neil Fatkin takes on the role of a reserve warden. | sn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reserve warden Kate Louise Ferguson explained: “It was through visiting the Wetland Centre that I developed a passion for wildlife and welcoming school groups plays a vital role in creating the conservationists of tomorrow.”

With around 90% of the UK’s wetlands having been lost in the last 100 years and 10% of our freshwater species threatened with extinction, the role of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) and its centres such as the one based in Washington have never been more important.

It’s why when I was offered the opportunity to experience a day in the life of one of the centre’s reserve wardens that I jumped at the chance.

When I arrived for my 8.30am start I quickly realised this was definitely going to be a hands-on experience and not a day of observation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monitoring the bird populations on the River Wear. | sn

Entering the reception area in my shorts I was quickly advised to return to the car to collect my waterproof trousers - which had fortunately been left in the boot following a weekend trip to the Peak District - in order to avoid potential bites and stings.

After being sized up for my waders, which I was assured wouldn’t leak, it was time to set-off on our first job of the day to check the centre’s perimeter barrier, including the electric fence.

“We need to ensure all the fence is intact, particularly after storms to ensure predators can’t get in,” said Kate.

After being handed my electric fence checker, she added: “The electric fence is a deterrent to predators and we are looking for a reading of between 4 and 5.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking a reading of 2.5, I was assured this was down to the damp conditions and a reading of under one was the point at which alarm bells might start ringing.

Carrying out a check on the electric fence. | sn

After taking readings at various sites around the perimeter the next task was to head to Wader Lake to do a population count of the species seen.

“We normally have around 15 different species on the lake and monitoring the bird populations is vital to ensure our habitat management is working,” explained Kate.

First to go on my tally were six shelduck ducklings along with the two adult parents, followed by a tally of two female avocets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While I like to indulge in a regular dose of Springwatch, my ornithological knowledge is somewhat limited and I was relying on Kate to identify the species to tally on my clipboard.

Having recently covered the installation of an artificial sandbank to attract the centre’s first nesting sand martin pairs I quickly identified the sand martins dancing back and forth close to the surface of the water as they searched for small insects.

Whilst bursting with pride at my correct identification, the speed with which they darted in and out of view made it almost impossible to record an accurate number.

In the end I went for six, but there is the possibility this could have been the same two birds going back and forth three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a good job the WWT aren’t relying on me each day to accurately monitor bird populations!

The sandbank was introduced after sand martins were previously seen in the vicinity of Wader Lake looking to excavate their own nesting chambers but being unsuccessful due to the consistency of the soil.

Kate said: “We are delighted we now have the centre’s first hatched chicks in 49 years. We have now spotted 20 breeding pairs of the birds.”

After opening the various bird hides around the lake and River Wear my next job was to fill the bird feeders in Hawthorn Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They must have been hungry”, Kate proclaimed as we peeked out through the hide at the empty feeders. “We only filled them yesterday,” she added.

A bird on one of the feeders. | sn

After filling and rehanging the feeders with a mixture of peanuts and sunflower seeds Kate then produced the ‘bird cake’ - a mixture of seeds and congealed fat which I was directed to “scrape onto the different trees and branches”.

Whether the birds simply knew it was that time of the day or they had been watching us in anticipation, our presence seemed to have acted as a woodland dinner bell as bird after bird arrived and positioned themselves ready to gorge on this avian feast.

As we retreated back to the hide, this little patch of woodland was filled with a dazzling array of colour as our feathered friends took up their dining positions on the numerous feeders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within minutes there were blue tits, greenfinches, goldfinches, the extremely rare willow tit, chaffinches and my particular favourite, male bullfinches with their striking pinky red breasts.

The colours on display were something more akin to a tropical rainforest and a reminder that you don’t have to travel to far flung corners of the earth to experience nature at her stunning best.

The tranquillity of the moment was broken when Kate reminded me it was time to head to the wetland pond to get my waders on and take part in some habitat management.

As we made our way through the woods and the carefully positioned bird and bat boxes it was to my surprise that I noted what at first appeared to be a discarded camera attached to a spade handle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is one of the wildlife cameras we have set-up at the centre. I set it up a few days ago over this burrow hole as I’m curious to see what’s in it.

“The cameras are triggered by movement and have night vision which allows us to pick up images of wildlife we might not normally see,” explained Kate.

Once at the wetland ponds I squeezed into my waders, excited at the prospect of potentially seeing wild otters which I was told often frequent this part of the centre.

Clambering into the waste high water I was reassured that I didn’t appear to have sprung any leaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing the wetland habitat. | National World

With each step my boots sunk deeper into the ankle swallowing mud bed, whilst the occasional submerged log almost took this reporter by surprise and could have seen me plunge face first into the dark cold water.

Obstacles negotiated, it was time to get to work, pulling up some of the Typha reeds and cutting back the vegetation to open up the wetland pond for both the wildlife and public.

“Opening the area up encourages more wildlife to enter this habitat and it also makes it easier for people to see”, explained Kate.

“It also uncovers some of these branches which kingfishers like to use”, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some back breaking tugs on the anchored reeds - including a couple of near back tumbles - and even the brief appearance of a strange yellow ball in the sky, which I’m reliably informed was the sun, the area was eventually opened up and clear for both the pubic and wildlife to enjoy.

Next year the Washington Wetland Centre will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Some 40 years ago I was one of the little boys and girls who developed a love of wildlife after visiting the centre. Hopefully the next half-a-century will see future generations of children ignited with that same spark and passion.

As Kate said: “Our future conservationists depend on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet the real reserve warden

Kate Louise Ferguson, 27, has been working as a reserve warden at Washington Wetland Centre for the last two years. Before this she helped out at the centre as a volunteer, which eventually led to a full time position.

Echo reporter Neil Fatkin with reserve warden Kate Louise Ferguson. | sn

After studying biology at university, Kate decided to follow her passion for a career which connected her to the natural world.

She said: “As part of my degree I studied a lot about animals and plants but a lot of what I did was around academic research and I just realised that being in a lab doing this research work was not for me.

“It didn’t connect me to wanting to make a difference in the world and in particular the challenges that nature is facing with issues such as climate change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate then embarked on a period of volunteer work with local environmental groups before getting a placement at Washington Wetland Centre.

She added: “I got to do practical hands-on work with the team here and after a year got a full-time job as a reserve warden.”

“I love getting to work outside everyday with such a range of different species at what is a very important site. It’s brilliant.

“Everyday is different and I can see the difference I am able to make. I love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the question of what is the best aspect about life as a reserve warden, Kate added: “The best thing for me is I just love being outdoors. I’ve got mud on my face, I can hear the birds singing and you can see the difference you have made.

“Where we have cleared this area of pond reeds I will be able to see the birds coming in and using this area and so I just feel so connected to nature.

“It’s also great for your mental and physical wellbeing. Just being outdoors listening to the sounds of nature and taking time for your mindfulness is so important which is why it’s vital we provide these spaces for people to be able to visit and boost their wellbeing.

“Many of our volunteers who work with us come here to boost their mental health and fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to have this sort of refuge and open space in an urban environment.”

With the world’s wetlands under threat, Kate feels sites like Washington Wetland Centre have an increasingly vital role to play.

She said: “Wetlands have so many different species and are so threatened by things such as climate change and being drained for agriculture. If we don’t maintain them then we are putting these species at risk.

“For example the willow tit is a red listed species which has declined by about 94%, but our centre is one of the few sites which actually has the species and that’s because we have got the habitat which they like.