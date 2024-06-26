Sand martin chicks spotted at Washington Wetland Centre for the first time ever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hopes are high for further nesting pairs and chicks.

The first ever sand martin chicks have been spotted at the Washington Wetland Centre just months after the birds first arrived at the reserve following their spring migration from North Africa.

The hatching of the chicks is the culmination of months of work by staff at the centre following the construction of an artificial sandbank on the shores of Wader Lake last October (2023).

A sand martin chick being fed by a parent bird at Washington Wetland Centre. | Washington Wetland Centre.

The bank included 100 potential nesting chambers and after the birds had previously been spotted going in and out of holes in the bank, the sighting of chicks shows the birds have successfully managed to breed.

It’s the first time the birds have successfully nested in the centre’s 49 year history.

Reserve Manager John Gowland said: “There were lots of positive signs early on, with nesting materials such as grass and feathers seen being taken into the nesting chambers of the artificial bank– all good signs of the birds beginning to settle and breed.

“Since the first chick was spotted, we’ve spent some time observing the bank to look for more and are thrilled to have seen at least eight chicks at different openings, which is great to see.”

The occupied nesting chambers in the artificial sandbank. | Washington Wetland Centre

Sand martin parents will regularly feed the growing chicks with a diet of tiny insects and during the later stages of their development the youngsters will make their way to the opening of the chambers getting ready to take their first flight.

If the conditions are right, sand martins will usually have two broods each year, so the chances are they will begin the process again once the first chicks leave the nest.

John said: “If they manage to successfully raise two broods of young, that will mean around 60-70 young birds potentially fledging from just eight breeding pairs.

“But the even more exciting news is that at least 16 other nest chambers look like they’re active, with adult sand martins regular entering and exiting the chambers.

“This is looking to be a great success for our first ever sand martin breeding season and a huge boost to numbers for this bird species. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season brings.”

The sand martin bank is part of on-going habitat management around Wader Lake, which over the last three years has already benefitted from desilting work, deepened water channels and more effective vegetation management.