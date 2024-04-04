Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Washington Wetland Centre are hopeful they will soon have their first ever nesting sand martins after the species has been observed flying in and out of the chambers at the centre’s artificial sand bank.

The centre created the artificial sandbank last autumn (2023) in the hope of attracting over 100 nesting pairs this spring (2024).

A sand martin inside one of the chambers on the artificial bank.

Sand martins winter in parts of Africa and migrate north back to our shores in late March and April. They are a welcome sight and are seen as heralding the arrival of spring. The species has previously been seen seen feeding over the centre's Wader Lake where the birds have been observed trying to dig nesting chambers into the lakeside bank. However, due to the consistency of the soil they have had no known success.

The new artificial bank has been fitted with over 100 tubes, replicating the ideal natural nesting sites for sand martins.

Excitement is now building that the centre will have its first nesting pairs of sand pipers since opening 49-years-ago after the birds have been seen perched around the openings in the bank and even photographed inside the tubes.

A sand martin seen flying around the new artificial bank.

Reserve Manager John Gowland said: “Sand martins are one of the first spring migrants to arrive on our reserve each breeding season and are a favourite with our visitors and members.

“We’ve tried several things to encourage sand martin to nest around Wader Lake in the past, including reshaping a section of the bank to create a naturally vertical wall. However, we now know the soil type wasn’t quite right for them.

“We’re hopeful the introduction of the new artificial bank will see some success for the species, and these early sightings are very encouraging. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that some choose to settle and breed here.”

The sand martin bank is part of on-going habitat management around Wader Lake, which over the last three years has already benefitted from desilting work, deepened water channels and more effective vegetation management.