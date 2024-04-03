Washington Wetland Centre welcomes first fluffy new arrivals as spring has finally sprung
Spring has finally sprung at Washington Wetland Centre with the arrival of three adorable black swan cygnets.
Black swans are normally only found in the Southern Hemisphere and are indigenous to Australia.
However, a pair of the striking birds were introduced to the Wetland Centre in May 2021 and at the end of last month (March) the pair successfully hatched their third brood.
Two of the youngsters had a rough start, needing the intervention from the keepers as well as treatment from a vet after hatching.
However, they have now "pulled through and seem to be doing well".
Dan Morrison, Collection Manager at WWT Washington said: "We’re really pleased to see our black swans have nested and successfully hatched three cygnets again this year; a sign that they’re a happy and healthy pair.
"While it’s still early days for the youngsters, we’re cautiously optimistic that they’ll thrive and return to Close Encounters in the next few weeks."
The family was relocated from their usual habitat in Close Encounters to temporary accommodation where they are given time to bond and adapt to life as a family of five.
This move not only shields the youngsters during their most vulnerable stage but also enables the team to closely monitor their behaviour and growth.
The cygnets will stay away from public viewing for three to four weeks but are set to make their first public appearance in the near future.
