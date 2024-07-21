Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cricket lovers were on cloud nine when the Australian team came to Sunderland.

Kim Hughes, Craig Serjeant, Doug Walters and David Hookes were among the visiting stars who lined up for the Aussies against a Minor Counties XI.

The game was played at Ashbrooke in 1977. It was the first time in 29 years that the touring side had come to Wearside.

‘My own big test’

The Echo followed the arrangements closely.

The wicket was prepared by groundsman Jimmy Lee well in advance under the guidance of former head groundsman Jimmy Johnson.

“Getting the wicket ready for the visit of the Australians is my own big test, ” quipped Jimmy at the time.

Peter starred for the Minor Counties

The tourists batted first and were 170 all out. Minor Counties declared on 133 for four.

The Australians posted 169 for six in their second innings and the Minor Counties replied with 207 for four to take the win, with Peter Gill grabbing 92 runs.

The Australians were regular visitors to Ashbrooke during the tours of the country until 1948.

20,000 spectators at Ashbrooke

On that occasion there were about 16,000 on the first day of their two-day match with Durham County. The tourists batted first and realised a total of 282 before heavy rain forced the game to be abandoned.

The biggest crowd to watch the Australians at Sunderland was in 1926 when 20,678 spectators packed Ashbrooke on the first day.

Many fans were turned away as the gates were closed.

Tell us if you were there for the 1977 game. Email [email protected]