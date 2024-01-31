Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sports and local history lovers can enjoy a look back at 150 years of Sunderland Rugby Football Club thanks to a new booklet.

Digital print company, WTTB has produced the anniversary booklet which was compiled by local historian and writer, Keith Gregson.

Keith with a copy of the new book.

Keith has been in charge of the Ashbrooke sports archive for the past 40 years.

So lucky to have a huge archive

He said: “We are very lucky to have an extensive amount of information and we couldn’t really let this occasion pass without using it.”

Along with charting the history of the club, the booklet features the remarkable story of Alfred Hudson, a member of the original rugby side.

140-year-old rugby kit was still pristine

“Given that most players at that time would have one set of kit that would have to last them their whole career, it’s amazing that it is in such incredible condition,” said Keith.

Keith Gregson who has looked after the archives at Ashbrooke for more than 40 years.

“Again, it was a story I felt needed to be told as part of the booklet.”

When he decided to produce the booklet Keith approached Louise Stephenson, Managing Director of WTTB which is based at Sunderland BIC, and whose son William is a rising star at the rugby club.

Sunderland RFC (red/yellow) in action against Hartlepool RFC, played at Ashbrooke Sports Ground, in 2020.

Booklet will help support the club

“Louise was fantastic and has produced the booklet for us so we can not only give some copies away but also sell them to help support the club,” he said.

“I am really grateful for her brilliant support.”

Louise said she had been happy to help particularly as all three of her sons have played for the club.

“All of my family are passionate rugby players and with Aaron and Harry previous players and my youngest son, William, currently playing as part of the team I was delighted that we have been able to support this really important birthday and hopefully help raise some money for the club,” she said.

Copies will be available for £5 at the club on match days for the rest of the season.