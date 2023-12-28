Sunderland rugby club celebrates 150th birthday

Still going strong after 150 years

A Sunderland rugby team is celebrating its 150th birthday with plans for a new book - and a look back on its first ever match.

The side now known as Sunderland Rugby Football Club had its first official game on Boxing Day 1873.

Historian Keith Gregson said: "It was held at the local cricket ground on the corner of Holmeside, opposite what is now the site on the Museum and Winter Gardens.

The Sunderland team had school students in it

"The players were a mix of young men living in the then town and port, and lads home for Christmas from boarding schools and colleges."

Sunderland Rugby Club's side from its first season in 1874. There are 13 people in the photo as two players had gone back to school.

The Sunderland Echo, which had only just come into existence days earlier, reported on the game which was a closely contested affair.

"The match was between Sunderland and a Pick-Up side. Sunderland came out victorious thanks to a last minute converted try," said Keith.

Keith Gregson who has looked after the archives at Ashbrooke for more than 40 years.

"Over the following weeks the new club started to carry out fixtures with other local sides including Houghton, Darlington and a Tyneside club which is in the ‘family tree’ of today’s professional Newcastle Falcons."

One of the best in the region

The team changed in those early days, not least because some of the players went back to school.

Keith said some of the youngsters were at school in the south where they were 'playing against some of the top clubs in the country'.

They returned to play for Sunderland after leaving school and helped it to win the inaugural County Cup.

Within a few years, the rugby club was one of the top clubs in the north.

A special commemoration and more to come

To commemorate the anniversary, current and past players of all ages came together at the club’s current Ashbrooke home.

Keith added: "Strong at mini, junior and senior level, the club is looking forward to another 150 years."

Keith is the club archivist. He has produced a booklet celebrating the 150th year and this will be available early in the New Year.