Sunderland Echo marks 150th anniversary, celebrating a century and a half at the heart of Wearside
Reporting for you since 1873 and still doing it today
The Sunderland Echo is still here after 150 years of reporting.
It's style and look may have changed since that first edition on December 22, 1873.
But we are still providing news for the people of Wearside and now we are doing it in print and online.
Something for everyone in your Echo
Whether you love news, sport, nostalgia or the Sunderland lifestyle scene, we have got it all covered.
We've been there through two world wars.
The Echo has brought you the news of Royal weddings, Coronations, Jubilee celebrations.
News from home and afar
We've covered the news at home - from the shipyards, pits, your own doorsteps. And we've travelled afar to keep you informed too.
Our reporters have covered sport, politics, emergencies, fun days and much more.
We've done it from offices across the town and County Durham and we've no intention of stopping.
The Echo may have changed a lot but one thing remains the same. We are still here - bring you the lowdown on Wearside life.