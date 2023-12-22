Reporting for you since 1873 and still doing it today

The Sunderland Echo is still here after 150 years of reporting.

It's style and look may have changed since that first edition on December 22, 1873.

But we are still providing news for the people of Wearside and now we are doing it in print and online.

Still bringing you the news.

Something for everyone in your Echo

Whether you love news, sport, nostalgia or the Sunderland lifestyle scene, we have got it all covered.

We've been there through two world wars.

The threat of war went on at Christmas. These aged people cottages were partly demolished during a raid in 1941.

The Echo has brought you the news of Royal weddings, Coronations, Jubilee celebrations.

News from home and afar

We've covered the news at home - from the shipyards, pits, your own doorsteps. And we've travelled afar to keep you informed too.

Bringing news to the people of Wearside - just as we have done since 1873.

Our reporters have covered sport, politics, emergencies, fun days and much more.

We've done it from offices across the town and County Durham and we've no intention of stopping.