150 years of the Sunderland Echo: 15 historic headlines from your newspaper's history

From winning the league to the King's Coronation

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Dec 2023, 04:56 GMT

150 years and counting. That's the Sunderland Echo which reaches an incredible milestone this year.

Our 150th birthday arrives on December 22 and we are celebrating with 15 historic headlines.

We've got that very first edition plus memories of VE Day in 1945.

Have a look at the day we celebrated the 1973 FA Cup triumph, the Silver Jubilee in 1977 and City status in 1992.

We have royal visits, our coverage of 9/11 and the sad say when we said goodbye to Her Majesty the Queen.

We've been there for it all and here's one of many tributes we've got planned in time for our own big day.

The Echo in headlines: We've been doing it for 150 years.

1. 150 years and counting

The Echo in headlines: We've been doing it for 150 years.

The very first edition of the Echo from 1873.

2. In the beginning

The very first edition of the Echo from 1873.

The Football Echo in 1913 - the year when Sunderland won the league and reached the FA Cup Final.

3. Making history on the pitch

The Football Echo in 1913 - the year when Sunderland won the league and reached the FA Cup Final.

A historic edition as VE Day is celebrated in Sunderland.

4. Victory in Europe

A historic edition as VE Day is celebrated in Sunderland.

