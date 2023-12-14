150 years of the Sunderland Echo: 15 historic headlines from your newspaper's history
From winning the league to the King's Coronation
150 years and counting. That's the Sunderland Echo which reaches an incredible milestone this year.
Our 150th birthday arrives on December 22 and we are celebrating with 15 historic headlines.
We've got that very first edition plus memories of VE Day in 1945.
Have a look at the day we celebrated the 1973 FA Cup triumph, the Silver Jubilee in 1977 and City status in 1992.
We have royal visits, our coverage of 9/11 and the sad say when we said goodbye to Her Majesty the Queen.
We've been there for it all and here's one of many tributes we've got planned in time for our own big day.
1 / 5