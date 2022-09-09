Buckingham Palace confirmed last night that Elizabeth II had sadly passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Grey skies above Wearside reflected the subdued mood of those in the city centre, while flags at both Sunderland’s City Hall and Minster fluttered at half mast in tribute to the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

Among those still coming to terms with the news was care worker Ronnie Hancox, 53, from Hartlepool.

She said: “I know she was 96 and ailing, but I was still shocked at the speed it happened. One day she was meeting the new Prime Minister and a couple of days later she passed away.

"I was born at a time when the Queen has always been there as our figurehead. It’s a very sad day. I think she will be remembered as our country’s backbone. When people around the world think of the UK they think of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Going back to WW2, she was actively involved in helping the war effort.”

The city's residents have been reacting the the death of the Queen.

It was a sentiment shared by retired machinist, Colleen Scott, 80, who said: “It was really sad news, particularly the speed it happened. I think the Queen will be remembered as a kind person.

"I think Charles will make a good king.”

Jean and Robin Freake, both 81 and from Houghton, were keen to highlight the strong ambassadorial role the Queen played in building political bridges.

Jean said: “I loved the Queen and I’m really upset. She didn’t make a fuss about things and played a key role in making friends with foreign ministers.

"I think she was an absolutely brilliant leader.”

Robin added: “I think Charles will make a good king. He’s waited long enough for it and deserves it.”

News of the Queen’s death has reverberated around the world, and not just within the Commonwealth.

University of Sunderland senior lecturer, Ralf Brog, 55, lives in Dusseldorf, and travels to Sunderland one week each month to meet with students.

He said: “I’m sad but also impressed with the depth of the country’s reaction. Being from Germany, I wasn’t quite aware how deeply she’s rooted into everyday life.

"This is big news right across Europe and has been the first thing coming up on German news which I think shows the high regard she’s held in around the world.”

University Vice Chancellor, Sir David Bell, added: “It’s very sad news. The Queen has been a wonderful institution for all of her reign, a wonderful example of service and the nation will mourn her passing. I think she’ll be remembered as someone who gave outstanding and selfless service – it’s quite remarkable.”

The Queen was also head of the Church of England, and to recognise her passing, Sunderland Minster opened a book of condolences and was hosting a 7pm vigil service on Friday as well as the day before the funeral.

Rev Chris Howson said: “We are praying for the Queen and all those affected by her death, and for a nation which is mourning the loss of a great servant. She will be remembered for longevity and service.”

A framed photograph in Sunderland Minster of Queen Elizabeth II.

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II projected onto one of the city's digital screens.

St George's Cross flying at half-mast above Sunderland Minster.

The Union Jack, flying at half-mast outside the City Hall.