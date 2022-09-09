News you can trust since 1873
Flags at half mast as Sunderland pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Public buildings and spaces across Sunderland have been paying tribute to the Queen as the country enters a period of public mourning.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:59 am

The nation’s new monarch King Charles III has said a period of “Royal Mourning” for his mother would be observed from now until seven days after her funeral.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Her Majesty had passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

Senior royals will have duties to perform in Scotland in the coming days when the Queen’s coffin begins its journey back to the capital.

Tributes have been paid across the country and the world – including here on Wearside.

The Union Flag outside City Hall and the Flag of St George on top of Sunderland Minster have both been at half mast today, Friday, September 9.

And a portrait of Her Majesty is on display in the Minster, while an advertising screen at the junction of High Street West and East is simply showing a captioned picture.

Sunderland is paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth
The Union Flag at half mast outside Sunderland City Hall
A portrait of Her Majesty inside Sunderland Minster
The Minster's Cross of St George
The video screen at the junction of High Street East and West
Charles IIIQueenSunderlandHer MajestyBalmoral