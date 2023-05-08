News you can trust since 1873
Your VE Day anniversary celebrations have been colourful occasions over the years.

Nine pictures of past VE Day celebrations in Sunderland, from 1945 to recent anniversaries

On a weekend of incredible events, let’s not forget one of the most important of them all.

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th May 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 09:17 BST

Today marks the anniversary of VE Day and Wearside has certainly put on a party in the past to mark the day when Victory in Europe was declared in the Second World War.

We have Sunderland Echo archive photos from the joyous dancing in the streets on that very first VE Day in 1945 as well as scenes from 1995 and 2005.

Re-live the memories from Seaburn, Quarry View, Osborne Road, and Sheringham Close.

The 1945 VE Day celebrations in Mowbray Park. It was a time for smiles and dancing after so much hardship.

1. That very first day

Sunderland people enjoying their VE Day holiday with smiles and cheers for Victory in 1945.

2. Sheer joy on the streets

A VE Day party in Sheringham Close in 1995 but were you pictured waving a flag?

3. Super in Sheringham Close

Over to Osborne Street in Fulwell, also in 1995.

4. Fun in Fulwell

