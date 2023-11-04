Huge milestone for rugby in Sunderland as club reaches 150th anniversary
It also boasts the oldest complete set of rugby kit
150 years and counting. That's Sunderland Rugby Club which is celebrating a huge milestone.
Historian Keith Gregson has looked back on a club which has 'a long and proud history'.
He said: "Founded in 1873 (six years before Sunderland AFC) and still known officially as Sunderland FC, the club has close links to the formation of the Rugby Football Union two years earlier.
"This and more is covered in the club’s special anniversary booklet."
A great place for youth to flourish
The club 'can be pleased with its role in the sport today at a level where the game is played for fun and with an eye to bringing youngsters on from an early age."
The club has an archive of international players, England trial matches at the ground and the 'nationally recognised work of a handful of ground-breaking local rugby administrators', said Keith.
"Also we can claim to have links to the oldest known surviving complete set of rugby club kit from around 1876."
Keith praised the 'full support of the RFU and especially that of Phil McGowan, curator of the World History Museum at Twickenham."
Recent RFU president Chris Kelly has also been thanked for his backing.
More of the club's history can be found at https://www.ashbrookesports.org/our-heritage
And for those wanting more information, a 150th year celebration booklet – called ‘Recently Formed – Mainly Among Yourselves’ has been prepared by Keith and is due out this month.