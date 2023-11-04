Huge milestone for rugby in Sunderland as club reaches 150th anniversary

It also boasts the oldest complete set of rugby kit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

150 years and counting. That's Sunderland Rugby Club which is celebrating a huge milestone.

Historian Keith Gregson has looked back on a club which has 'a long and proud history'.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Gregson who has looked after the archives at Ashbrooke for more than 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Founded in 1873 (six years before Sunderland AFC) and still known officially as Sunderland FC, the club has close links to the formation of the Rugby Football Union two years earlier.

Prop Alan Ross on the attack for Sunderland Rugby Club against Consett in 2012.

"This and more is covered in the club’s special anniversary booklet."

A great place for youth to flourish

The club 'can be pleased with its role in the sport today at a level where the game is played for fun and with an eye to bringing youngsters on from an early age."

Sunderland taking on Alnwick in 2010.

The club has an archive of international players, England trial matches at the ground and the 'nationally recognised work of a handful of ground-breaking local rugby administrators', said Keith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New booklet is due out this month

Keith praised the 'full support of the RFU and especially that of Phil McGowan, curator of the World History Museum at Twickenham."

Sunderland and Gosforth in action in 2010.

Recent RFU president Chris Kelly has also been thanked for his backing.

More of the club's history can be found at https://www.ashbrookesports.org/our-heritage