How two sons of a Sunderland shipyard boss stole the show on a rugby pitch
The Sunderland side was packed with boys from public schools
A piece of Wearside sporting history is being celebrated today, January 17 - and two sons of a shipyard boss had a big role to play in it.
It's 150 years to the day since Sunderland Rugby Club played its first match against another club.
Friends and age-old rivals
The opponents were Houghton RFC and Sunderland club historian Keith Gregson said: "Sunderland RFC and Houghton RFC are age old friends and rivals."
He added: "There can be no doubt that, in terms of formation, Houghton stole a march on Sunderland by at least a few weeks’.
Houghton formed just weeks before Sunderland and boasted 30 members and growing.
Close-fought match in the early stages
A recent article in the Echo told of Sunderland Rugby Club’s formation and its first meeting at Holmeside Cricket Ground 150 years ago on Boxing Day 1873.
The Houghton v Sunderland match was Sunderland’s very first inter-club match, said Keith.
The Sunderland side was packed with talented public schoolboys who were still on their Christmas break.
During term time, they would have been at public schools such as Eton, Rugby, Wellington, Rossall and Richmond.
The match itself was hard fought with Houghton putting up a strong defence during the early stages.
Teenage brothers were the stars
But Sunderland came out victorious by one goal and two tries to none.
Keith added: "The stars for Sunderland were the two teenage sons of ship builder James Laing – Arthur and James junior.
"They were already playing rugby at the highest level at a school in the south which had been part of the formation of the Rugby Football Union three years earlier."
It was Arthur Laing who was credited with all of the points in the game.
Epic battles ever since
Keith added: "Sunderland and Houghton have been involved in many epic battles over the last 150 years and have seen players serving both clubs across their careers," said Keith.
Keith is the club archivist. He has produced a booklet celebrating the 150th year and this will be available early in the New Year.
