83 cricketing heroes from Sunderland but 22 never came home from the war

Historian Keith Gregson has paid tribute to the heroes of Ashbrooke who turned out for their team in 1914.

Records show 83 of them represented Sunderland in matches that Spring and Summer. By 1919, 22 of them were dead and tragically, five of them were pals on the same team.

Keith wanted to highlight the bravery of the men in light of England’s recent World Cup cricket triumph and added: “They would have been proud of England's achievement.”

Keith Gregson's tribute to the cricketing heroes from Sunderland who died on the battlefield.

An astonishing story of heroism tells how 83 pals went to war. Days earlier, they were representing either the first, second, third or fourth teams at Ashbrooke.

“Of the 83 named, 22 died as a result of the conflict which is a very significantly high rate by all the standards set out by war historians,” said Keith.

"The records of Sunderland Cricket Club for the period around the First World War are very good and include minute books and score books.

Arthur Stockdale, back row right, was one of the Sunderland players killed in action.

"The club put out four teams from time to time with the 4th eleven always looking like what we would call a junior side today.”

The horrible statistics of war

But even though they were young men in their prime, it didn’t spare them from the horrors of battle.

Five of the first six who batted for the 3rd XI on July 19, 1914 died as a result of the war.

Ashbrooke cricket ground.

Two men were killed in the same offensive. Weeks earlier, they had batted together for the 1st XI in July 1914

The death in action of Arnold Corder was recorded in Wisden - the cricketers bible.

Sixteen of the Sunderland heroes received a recognition for bravery including a Distinguished Flying Cross

Twenty four of the players attended Bede Grammar or Argyle House Private School in Sunderland.

Author and historian Keith Gregson.

And 32 also played rugby for the club.

Our thanks go to Keith, who is a Sunderland historian and Ashbrooke curator.

