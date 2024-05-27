Pictures of Sunderland players during the close season over the years, and what they got up to

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th May 2024, 19:39 BST

Porterfield, Suggitt, Stelling - what SAFC stars did in the close season

The domestic football season may have ended for Sunderland.

But it got us thinking about life in the summer months for SAFC stars of the past.

Some went on foreign breaks, such as the 1973 and 1980 teams.

Others stayed closer to home and passed the time with woodland walks such as the squad of 1948.

Find out for yourself with this Echo archive look back in time.

Ten photos of SAFC stars during the close season. There's 50 years of memories here.

1. Warming up your memories

Ten photos of SAFC stars during the close season. There's 50 years of memories here.

Photo Sales
Straight into it in 1948 for these Sunderland players including Dickie Davis, Fred Hall, and Jack Stelling.

2. On the ball in 1948

Straight into it in 1948 for these Sunderland players including Dickie Davis, Fred Hall, and Jack Stelling.

Photo Sales
Sunderland players out for an early morning walk as part of their pre-season preparations in 1948.

3. A walk in the park

Sunderland players out for an early morning walk as part of their pre-season preparations in 1948.

Photo Sales
Sunderland players Colin Suggett (left) and Derek Forster (right) were watching the progress on upgrading Roker Park in World Cup year when this July 1966 photo was taken.

4. A 1966 memory

Sunderland players Colin Suggett (left) and Derek Forster (right) were watching the progress on upgrading Roker Park in World Cup year when this July 1966 photo was taken.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSAFCNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.