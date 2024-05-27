The domestic football season may have ended for Sunderland.
But it got us thinking about life in the summer months for SAFC stars of the past.
Some went on foreign breaks, such as the 1973 and 1980 teams.
Others stayed closer to home and passed the time with woodland walks such as the squad of 1948.
Find out for yourself with this Echo archive look back in time.
1. Warming up your memories
Ten photos of SAFC stars during the close season. There's 50 years of memories here.
2. On the ball in 1948
Straight into it in 1948 for these Sunderland players including Dickie Davis, Fred Hall, and Jack Stelling.
3. A walk in the park
Sunderland players out for an early morning walk as part of their pre-season preparations in 1948.
4. A 1966 memory
Sunderland players Colin Suggett (left) and Derek Forster (right) were watching the progress on upgrading Roker Park in World Cup year when this July 1966 photo was taken.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.